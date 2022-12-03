Gold price increases by Rs 750 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs750 on Friday and was traded at Rs163,500 against its sale at Rs162,750 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs643 and was sold at Rs140,175 compared to Rs139,532 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs128,494 against its sale at Rs127,904, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 to Rs1780 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs8.58 to Rs1526.06. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$19 and was traded at US$1,799 against its sale at US$1,780 the previous day, the association reported.