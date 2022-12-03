Rupee closes at Rs 223.6 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee against US dollar remained unchanged n the interbank trading on Friday to close at Rs 223.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.94. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 229.25 and Rs 231.25 respectively. The price of the euro was appreciated by Rs 2.81 and closed at Rs 235.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 232.75. The Japanese Yen gained three paisa to close at Rs1.66, whereas an increase of Rs 2.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 273.72 as compared to its last closing of Rs 271.17. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remained unchanged to close at Rs 60.90 and Rs 59.50 respectively.