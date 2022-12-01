Baligh felicitates Gen Asim Munir on assuming COAS charge

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has felicitated General Asim Munir on assuming the charge as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and expressed his best wishes for him. Talking to senators, MNAs and MPAs during separate meetings at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, he hailed the armed forces over their services they rendered for the nation and the country.

The governor also admired the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for saving the country from bankruptcy by taking the best measures, despite difficult economic situation. He said the PML-N leadership and coalition partners decided to save the country by sacrificing their politics amidst the difficult situation. Governor Balighur Rehman said welfare of the country and people was vision of the PML-N, adding that those who were engaged in politics of chaos would face failure. He said economic condition of the country was improving and the entire nation should play their role in development of the country, adding it was necessary to strengthen the democratic institutions in the current scenario.