Politics of siege, arson harmful to country: Baligh

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that politics of siege, vandalism, arson and hatred is harmful to the country’s solidarity and interests.

Talking to office-bearers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sardogha at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said everyone should play a positive role in development of the country. The delegation was led by PML-N District president and former MPA Abdul Razzaq Dhillon.

“Politics is the name of selfless service to the people and PML- N has always taken steps for welfare of the masses,” Muhammad Balighur Rehman said, adding whenever the nation reposed confidence in PML-N through vote, the country witnessed progress and development.

He said during its previous stints, the PML-N initiated historic projects for public welfare, including motorways, electricity projects and exemplary initiatives in the field of education and health while inflation was at the lowest rate and GDP growth was high. He said the PML-N will continue to serve masses. Governor Balighur Rehman said the doors of Governor’s House Lahore are always open on the people and the party workers.

Sargodha district President Abdul Razak Dhillon said the initiative taken by the Punjab governor to start a series of meetings with the workers is commendable. He said that new buses should be provided to the university students of Salanwali Tehsil Kot Momin Jhawarian in the remote areas of Sargodha city. The governor promised his role in solving problems, pointed out by the delegation.

Saints always promoted Islam’s teachings, says Governor Punjab: Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Friday said that the teachings and preaching of saints were beacon to live lives according to Islam.

The shrines of the saints have always been the centre of Islam as they taught people to practice the religion in their daily lives which resulted in the promotion of Islam across the world.

He was talking to media persons after attending the annual urs of Peer Allah Dad Sahu. He stated the role played by these sufis and Ulema was unforgettable for the preaching and promotion of Islam. On this occasion, custodian of the shrine Khawaja Noor Muhammad Sahu, DC Vehari Safdar Hussain Virk, DPO Zafar Buzdar and others were present.

Anti polio campaign to start in 130 UCs from Nov 28: A special round of Anti Polio Campaign in 130 Union Councils (UCs) of 3 Tehsil of Faisalabad district would commence here from 28 November (Monday).

Chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh reviewed the arrangements and said that anti polio drive would continue up to December 04, 2022 during which more than 0.677 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops.

He said that 2289 teams of health department were constituted to perform duties during anti polio drive.

He directed the health department to implement anti polio campaign under micro plan to ensure 100 percent results. He also directed the assistant commissioners to monitor the campaign strictly in addition to using all resources of publicity to convince the parents for achieving 100 percent target.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Kashif Mehmood Kamboo briefed the meeting and said that special round of anti polio campaign would be started in 113 union councils of Tehsil city, 7 UCs of Tehsil Saddar and 10 UCs of Tehsil Jaranwala.