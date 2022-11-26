Safety of Imran Khan, participants of long march to be ensured: Punjab CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the Chief Minister’s office, here on Friday.

Both discussed the current political situation in the country and the security arrangements regarding the third phase of the long march.

Ch Parvez Elahi said foolproof security arrangements for the participants in the long march were completed. The safety of Imran Khan and the participants would be ensured in Rawalpindi, he said, adding all resources would be used to implement the security plan. “Our government in Punjab is working day and night for welfare of people,” he said.

Punjab CM hopes army to continue achievements under new leadership :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday congratulated Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir on his elevation as the chief of Army Staff and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza for being appointed as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

In his message, the CM expressed good wishes and said the both were highly competent and professional officers. It was hoped that under the new leadership, the Pak army would continue its achievements further, he said. Paying tribute to the services of Qamar Javed Bajwa, the CM said Qamar Javed Bajwa had rendered exemplary services for the defence and peace in the country.

The war against terror was successfully fought under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that the armed forces rendered valuable services for the motherland.CM’s message on international day for elimination of violence against women: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that violence against women is a criminal act and made it clear that any brutality or oppression against women is intolerable.

In his message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the CM said: “We must stop all types of violence against women in society.” Islam gives equal rights to women and there are clear orders about the rights of women

in the Holy Qur’an, he mentioned.

He said women have been given the right to protection, education, work and freedom of choice by Islam. The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized the sanctity of women and their rights and demonstrated exemplary conduct towards women. This day ensures protection for women victims of violence and allows them to lead a dignified life, he vowed. “We must fulfil religious, social and moral responsibilities and pledge to end all forms of violence against women” he added. MPA Ch Zaheeruddin calls on Punjab CM: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Zaheeruddin called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed different matters including constituency-related problems, development schemes and political situation.

The CM said the ongoing health, education and clean water projects in Faisalabad would be completed soon. The government was taking steps to solve public problems, he said and added that Rescue-1122 had been devolved to grassroots level to expand the scope of its services.

The government was promoting social welfare programmes, he said and noted that the scope of health and Ehsaas ration card programmes had been widened to reduce poverty and achieve the goals of a welfare state.