ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Thursday said the appointment of the army chief is the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s test.

“The advice has gone to President Alvi. Now it’s Imran Khan’s test whether he wants to strengthen the institution of the country’s defence or make it controversial,” Asif said in a tweet.

“This is also a test for President Alvi if he will follow political advice or constitutional and legal advice. As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is his duty to protect the country from political conflicts,” the added in the tweet.