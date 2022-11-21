PIMS doctors close OPDs against non-abolishment of MIT Act

Doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) declared keeping all the outpatient departments (OPDs) of the hospital closed for Monday.

Many patients suffered a great deal of inconvenience due to the closure of the OPDs, for the doctors gave up treatment of them and went to the protest.

The reason behind the doctors’ protest was the non-abolishment of MIT Act.

“The employees will gather in front of the admin block and record their protest,” the Grand Health Alliance spokesperson said.

“We condemn the obstruction caused by the President of Pakistan in repealing the MIT Act,” he added.

“The abolishment of MTI Act, 2022 has been approved by both Houses. The current management committee and board of the PIMS should be abolished, and the hospital should be taken over by the government,” he demanded.