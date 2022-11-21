Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 21 November 2022

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs158,300 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 135,720. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 124,409 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 145,107. Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 158,350 PKR 1,760 Karachi PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Islamabad PKR 158,400 PKR 1,760 Peshawar PKR 158,450 PKR 1,760 Quetta PKR 158,490 PKR 1,760 Sialkot PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Attock PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Gujranwala PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Jehlum PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Multan PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Bahawalpur PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Gujrat PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Nawabshah PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Chakwal PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Hyderabad PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Nowshehra PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Sargodha PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Faisalabad PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760 Mirpur PKR 158,300 PKR 1,760