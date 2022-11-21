COP responded to voices of vulnerable: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday, while representing G-77 plus China group statement at the concluding plenary of the international climate change conference termed the establishment of Loss and Damage Fund a landmark achievement and the international moot as an implementation conference by fulfilling the long-standing goal.

Addressing the 27th meeting of the conference of the parties (COP-27) concluding plenary, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “Mr President (Sameh Shoukry) you promised us an implementation COP and you delivered an implementation COP. Our all congratulations to you.”

The minister said the ultimate test of the COP was that it responded to the voices of the vulnerable.

“We have struggled for thirty years for this path and achieved it. This fund is clearly the down payment in our joined futures and investment in our coming generations. The establishment of Fund is not about dispensing charity but rather an investment in our joint future.”

She also commended the global partners especially the UN Secretary-General for responding to the flood victims of Pakistan in an overwhelming response as the cataclysmic floods impacted 33 million population and inflicted cumulative damages of $30 billion. Senator Rehman said, “We (G77 plus China) are also encouraged by the decision of operationalizing of the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage.” Through constructive engagement all parties were able to arrive at a consensus that puts the network on a firm institutional footing with an advisory board and a Secretariat with the host to be selected through a robust process, she added. The minister as chair of G-77 plus China mentioned that the group looked forward to enhancing the catalyzation of technical assistance to all developing countries to equip themselves with knowledge and technology for better management of climate change.