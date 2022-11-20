No forced closure of businesses due to smog

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Ali Jan said on Saturday that there would be no forced closures of businesses and industry premises on the issue of smog and dengue, and notices would be issues before taking any action against violators of laws.

Talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar at his office here, he promised all-out support to the LCCI on all legal and genuine issues. LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and Secretary General Shahid Khalil were also present.

The commissioner said he had directed all departments to have meetings with the LCCI representatives to identify the challenges, being faced by the business community. “The LCCI is the largest stakeholder and its input is of prime importance for the sake of economy,” he added. Ali Jan said the secretaries of all provincial departments would have meetings at the LCCI soon and prepare their recommendations to be forwarded to the chief minister for implementation. The commissioner said six sites had been identified for parking plazas. He said he believed in consultations; therefore, a mechanism of joint meetings would be evolved. He agreed with LCCI President Kashif Anwar that all possible facilitation would be given to the industry. He also shared his market visit plans with the LCCI president. Kashif Anwar said that the LCCI would soon install fire hydrant to promote this culture. He also highlighted the issues of parking plazas, traffic, smog and notices to the industry.