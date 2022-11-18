KP CM inaugurates Rescue 1122 station in Tehsil Adenzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday formally inaugurated Rescue 1122 Tehsil Adenzai Station here to provide emergency services to local people.

According to a statement issued here by Rescue-1122 Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided services in more than 11 thousand emergencies since the beginning of regular operational services in Lower Dir.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Zubair Niazi in a briefing said that the Rescue 1122 station in Tehsil Adenzai would be constructed at a cost of 74 million. KP CM, MPA Humayun Khan, MPA Malik Shafiullah and MNA Mehboob Shah inaugurated the Rescue 1122 Station Tehsil Adenzai.

District Emergency Officer Abrar Ali was also present on the occasion. On the occasion, the CM said”Rescue 1122 is currently providing the best emergency services on the front line against any emergency across the province besides imparting basic life and fire safety training to the public.”

Imran Khan used KP’s helicopter like Chanchi rickshaw: Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtair Wali Khan has said that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf chairman Imran Khan had used the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government’s helicopter like a ‘Chanchi’ rickshaw and the ruling party in the province was trying to protect the illegal expenses through bringing an amendment in laws.

Talking to reporters, he claimed that PTI has brought a bill in KP Assembly to protect the illegal use of KP Government’s helicopter during 2008-2022 by Imran Khan.

He further claimed that the bill was an attempt to waive off about Rs 5,000 million expenses’ incurred to the government’s kitty due to illegal use of the official helicopter by the PTI Chief for personal gains during the said period.

He maintained that the opposition parties in KP assembly would oppose such a person-specific bill and hinted to challenge it in court of law and would approach NAB.

Ikhtair Wali said that social media influencers were recruited by the PTI government to promote Imran Khan’s personal agenda, adding Rs 35,000 per month was being paid to each social media influencer from the tax payers money despite the fragile economy of the province.