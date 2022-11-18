Health and hygiene issues of Balochistan women reviewed

The sixth meeting of the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHM) Technical Working Group was held in Quetta to review the health and hygiene issues of women in Balochistan.

Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch presided over the meeting while Director Schools Balochistan Abdul Wahid Shakir Baloch, Forum for Dignity Initiative Pakistan Executive Director Uzma Yaqub, GIZ Consultant Shahana Rind, representatives of health, education and non-governmental organizations participated in the meeting.

The meeting was told that the women were facing serious health issues in the flood-hit areas. It is also very important to provide health and hygiene equipment to women along with food and non-food items in relief activities.

While addressing the meeting, Chairperson of MHM Working Group, Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch, said that all NGOs working in Balochistan should include women’s rights in their action plans.

“Data from the District Health Information Management System and Education Management Information System in the Department of Health can be helpful for monitoring and improving the situation on the subject under review,”

She said that close coordination between government departments and NGOs should be encouraged to achieve the goals.

FDI Pakistan Executive Director Uzma Yaqoob sharing her views regarding women’s health and sanitation in flood-affected areas said that in the four districts of Naseerabad Division, Sahabpur, Naseerabad, Osta Mohammad, 80 percent of the flood victims have returned to their homes. However, the flood water is still standing in Sahabatpur and people are still in dire need of tents.

“FDI has provided 10,300 women with sanitary pads and hygiene kits in two phases, and this process of support will continue until March 2023,” she added.

Chairperson Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch on the occasion praised the performance of FDI and expressed the hope that FDI would play its key role as an active member of the MHM Technical Working Group.

While addressing the meeting, Director Schools Balochistan Abdul Wahid Shakir said that there are multi-faceted initiatives to facilitate the issues regarding MHM.

Earlier, in the meeting, it was decided to form a core group under the leadership of Dr. Farooq Azam to achieve the goals of the MHM working group.