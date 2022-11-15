Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt are still together; no breakup

The TikTok Jannat Mirza took to her Instagram to announce her breakup with the TikToker Umer Butt.

She wrote, “I’m not in a relationship anymore, I’m single, Don’t ask me why.” ‘Tere Bajre Di Rakhi’ star urged her fans not to ask her the reason for the breakup.

The story, however, has a turn. With numerous laughing emojis, Umer Butt explained the reason why Jannat did this. Umer Butt shaved because of the bet he made with his friends that if Pakistan loses the match he will do shave.

He went on to say that the only reason that this happened was a clean shave, which made Jannat angry.

Following the announcement, several social media users pointed out that Janant has not removed any snaps and reels with Umer Butt from her official account.

The 21-years old Tiktok star is drop-dead gorgeous having more than 15 million followers on her Tiktok and 3.8 million followers on her Instagram account.