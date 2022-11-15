PM says ‘defence sector catering to needs of tech era’ as IDEAS 2022 kicks off in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction that the country’s defence sector was catering to the demands of a technological era as the IDEAS 22, the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, kicked off in Karachi.

“Good to see that our defence sector is catering to demands of the tech era,” the prime minister said in a tweet. IDEAS 2022, being held on November 15-18, brings together the international market, products and services to explore opportunities in the field of defence production through collaboration.

Shehbaz Sharif said that over the years, IDEAS had evolved into a platform that highlighted Pakistan’s growing footprint in the global defence market. He emphasized that the theme of IDEAS 2022 ‘Arms for Peace reflected Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability.