Elon Musk Issues An Apology Linked To Twitter. Here’s Why

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new CEO, apologized on Sunday for the microblogging site being “very sluggish” in certain locations. He apologized shortly after saying, “Twitter feels increasingly alive.”

“I’d also like to apologize for Twitter being extremely slow in many countries. The app performs over 1000 improperly batched RPCs only to render the home timeline “Musk stated this in a tweet.

He also promised a forthcoming feature, as the firm was forced to halt its $8 Twitter Blue programme due to the proliferation of bogus accounts with the verified blue tick.

In another tweet, he stated, “Twitter will soon enable corporations to determine which other Twitter accounts are genuinely affiliated with them.”

Previously, the blue tick was designated only for verified accounts of renowned people, politicians, journalists, and public figures. However, Twitter launched a membership scheme this week, allowing anyone to get it for $8 per month.

This created a significant challenge for the corporation, since some people impersonated prominent brands on the web. The programme was halted last Friday, but Musk stated that it will most likely resume by the “end of next week.”

Twitter also offered an “Official” designation for select accounts, although it was quickly removed.