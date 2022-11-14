PTI to file petition in Supreme Court over Wazirabad gun attack

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will file a petition in the Supreme Court to register an FIR of the Wazirabad gun attack on Imran Khan, which should include the names of the offenders as indicated by the party chief.

According to reports, the first information report on the PTI chief’s assassination attempt will include three names listed by Imran.

The former prime minister accuses the prime minister, interior minister, and an intelligence agency officer of plotting his assassination. However, the Punjab police declined to name the intelligence officer in the FIR and did not register the case until even after four days had passed.

However, on November 7, the Supreme Court ordered Punjab IG Police Faisal Shahkar to either submit an FIR on the issue within 24 hours or face a suo motu notice.

In accordance with the court decision, the police recorded the FIR of the Wazirabad gun attack on the same day, based on the complaint of its sub-inspector. However, the police FIR did not name the three top officials mentioned by the PTI chief.

The PTI will now petition the Supreme Court to file its own FIR, nominating three government officials.

According to sources, the PTI will file applications for the registration of FIRs with all registries of the Supreme Court.

During his long march, Imran Khan was shot on November 3 in the Punjab town of Wazirabad. One of his supporters was slain, and members of his party who accompanied him on a container were injured.