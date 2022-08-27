SHC disposes of plea against ban on Imran live speeches

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has disposed of a petition against a ban imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on the live telecast of the speeches of former prime minister Imran Khan. The SHC disposed of a petition against the ban imposed on the live telecast of the speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after the petitioner – Ali Zaidi – withdrew the plea. A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf challenged the ban imposed by PEMRA on live speeches of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, terming it violation of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The petition was filed by PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi who in his plea stated that placing a ban on live telecast of speeches is against the law and Constitution of Pakistan. On August 21, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has slapped a ban on broadcasting live speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all TV channels with immediate effect. PEMRA in its press release said: “It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility.”