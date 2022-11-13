CDWP approves Rs 40 billion for uplift of 20 vulnerable districts

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Saturday approved Rs40 billion projects for the uplift of 20 poorest districts of Pakistan, besides addressing disparity in economic development in the country. The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has launched the program, which is comprising on 5 years (2022-27) and would be completed on 50 percent cost sharing basis by federal government and provincial governments. The CDWP met here with Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal in chair,said a press release issued by the ministry. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said that this is the first of its kind project in the economic history of Pakistan where the federal government is undertaking a national intervention to uplift the poorest districts and address disparity in economic development in the country. During our last tenure, we completed the Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index survey with the help of the United Nations Development Program, which for the first-time mapped poverty at district levels across the country,” he added. Identified on the basis of scores in this MPI, the selected 20 districts include 11 districts from Balochistan, 5 from Sindh, 3 from KKhyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1 from the Punjab, he said adding that many of these districts have been direly affected by the recent flood disaster, especially in Balochistan and Sindh. He said that the main objective of this project is to promote inclusive growth and equitable development through targeted investments in infrastructure and human capital development in the poorest districts of the country, adding that investments in human capital development, especially young people and women, is among the primary pillars of the project.