AJK govt agrees for promotion of sericulture cottage industry

Azad Jammu Kashmir State Department of Sericulture and Department of Poonch University’s Entomology have unanimously agreed to exchange bilateral cooperation for the promotion of Kashmir’s ancinent cottage industry of Sericulture under the spirit of ongoing broad-based poverty alleviation program across the liberated territory.

The two public sector institutions took the decision during a day-long capacity building workshop of the Sericulture farmers, hosted by the AJK Sericulture Department at University of Poonch in Rawalakot on Friday. Sericulture is the traditional and home based industry of the State of Jammu & Kashmir, established in Azad Jammu Kashmir in 1951.

The awareness, training workshop on Sericulture was attended, among others, by a large number of students, faculty members of the University and Sericulture farmers as well as senior officers of the department of Sericulture of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Faculty members of Poonch university Dr Junaid, Dr Imran and Dr Shaid also made special efforts to organise the workshop on Sericulture successfully, Director, State Sericulture Department Syed Asghar Ali Shah later told APP here on Saturday elaborating objectives of holding of the event.

Sardar Nasir Rahim, the Dean University of Poonch Rawalakot while addressing the inaugural session, lauded move of the Sericulture Department to join hands with faculty of the University for such an important and noble cause. Deputy Director Sericulture Tahir Masoud, Entomologist Research Centre, Rizwan Ullah Khan, Assistent Director Fahad Keyani and ASDO Salaar Mehmood from Sericulture Department unveiled comprehensive presentations regarding historical background of the Sericulture in AJK since its emergence in the liberatedterrtory, Impact of Sericulture on Livelihood, Poverty Alleviation, Women Empowerment, National Economy and Environment of the State. The presentations made by the officers of the Sericulture department also highlighted various uses of mulberry and mulberry products including medicines and silk garments etc. Dr Umer Ayyaz Shaikh, Assistent Professor Department of Entomology also briefed about various diseases of the silkworms and management plans to protect the silkworm rearing practically. During the event some potential farmers also shared their practical experiences and appreciated the efforts of the Sericulture department regarding trainings and provision of required facilities to 1500 farmers in AJK.

Addressing the concluding session of the event, Director AJK State Sericulture Department Syed Ali Asghar Shah said that collaboration between Department of Sericulture and University of Poonch, also appreciated by the farmers by the participants, that the move by both the institutions will be very beneficial for the farmers as well as future of the Sericulture Industry in the State. He underlined that the nature has blessed the State with an very ideal environment for mulberry plantation and silkworm rearing.