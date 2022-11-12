The Indian media, as per usual, has come up with a supernatural explanation for the one-sided humiliation that their cricket team suffered at the hands of the English cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal.

According to a report on an Indian news channel, Pakistan disqualified India from the semifinal match instead of England by using black magic.

Matlab kuch bhi 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4l2N9ME1wu — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 11, 2022

According to the news source, winning or losing is just a part of the game, but this time, India was unable to take even a single wicket from the other team as England won easily by 10 wickets with 24 balls remaining.

It also highlighted team India’s dramatic decline in the points table and argued that Pakistan’s black magic is the only factor contributing to its collapse in the competition.

Furthermore, it stated that Pakistan was nervous about confronting India in the finals because the latter would have easily crushed the former, which is why it resorted to black magic.

An interesting tweet from a Pakistani actress was used in an Indian news report as support for the conspiracy theory. The actress Sehar Shinwari claimed in a tweet that she would use black magic to harm the Indian squad in order to assist Pakistan advance to the semi-final.

India were given a beating for the ages by England in the second semi-final of the World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Thursday — a result that not only embarrassed their own fans but also disappointed Pakistan supporters hoping for a dream final between the arch-rivals.

The Green Shirt had held their end of the deal by dominating New Zealand a day earlier to reach the final on Sunday but Rohit Sharma and Co’s historical meltdown means that it will be a Pakistan-England final.