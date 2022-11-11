Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the party workers and supporters to end ‘road blockade’ as the long march towards Islamabad has resumed.

Taking to his official Twitter handle Imran Khan wrote: “As our Long March for Haqeeqi Azadi has resumed once again, I am calling on all our workers to end their road blockades with immediate effect.”

چونکہ حقیقی آزادی کیلئے ہمارا لانگ مارچ پھر سے شروع ہوچکا ہے چنانچہ میری اپنے تمام کارکنان کو ہدایت ہے کہ رستوں کی بندش کا سلسلہ فوری طور پر ختم کردیں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, the All Traders Welfare Association (ATWA) filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the blockade of roads in the federal capital from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The president of the traders’ association has petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop the closure of roadways.

“Protests were being held since the change of government,” the petition stated, urging the court to take steps in this regard.

The party’s central leaders Wednesday resolved to continue marching from the same spot in Wazirabad where the party chairman Imran Khan was injured during an attempted assassination.

PTI, during a meeting presided by Khan in Lahore, decided that the “Haqeeqi Azadi” march would move toward Rawalpindi from the spot following a public gathering.

In a statement, the PTI said the party’s leaders from Faisalabad and other parts of the country would advance toward Rawalpindi in groups, while more convoys will reach the city in the third week of November.

The party’s briefing stated that a three-member probe committee would be formed by tomorrow, which will provide an investigation done by local police to the joint investigation team.

Following its meeting, the PTI stated that the party only has one demand: elections should be conducted as soon as possible. The party has also demanded all assemblies be dissolved and a way for immediate elections be paved across the four provinces.

During the meeting, party members also passed a resolution in favour of Khan, while all elected members of PTI in the Centre, four provinces, as well as Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan altogether would request the Supreme Court to register a first information report (FIR) against the attack on their party chief.