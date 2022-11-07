Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge recused from the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s plea against FIA’s summons notice in the prohibited funding case on Monday.

Justice Bajwa referred the petition to the LHC chief justice with a request for fixing it before another bench. The PTI chairman had filed the petition submitting that the FIA had launched an illegal inquiry into foreign funding case, and issued a call-up notice to him for appearance before an investigation team on Nov 7.

He submitted that the impugned notice was not only unlawful but without jurisdiction. He pleaded with the court to quash the notice and also declare the FIA inquiry illegal and without lawful authority.

He further appealed to restrain FIA from conducting the inquiry till the final decision on the petition.

In August 2022, the FIA launched an investigation against the PTI leadership after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared in its verdict that the party had, indeed, received illegal funding.