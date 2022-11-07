Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has again delayed the resumption of the long march for one day that was supposed to resume from Tuesday.

According to the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, the party’s long march to Islamabad will resume on Wednesday at 2pm.

وزیر آباد سے لانگ مارچ اب کل کی بجائے پرسوں سے 2 بجے دوپہر سے شروع ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 7, 2022

Earlier, Chairman Imran Khan announced Sunday that his party’s long march will resume on Tuesday (November 8) from the “same place where he was shot in Wazirabad.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former premier said that he “will join the long march from Rawalpindi.”

“The march will reach Rawalpindi in the next 10 to 14 days,” he said, adding: “I will be in Rawalpindi to lead the people.”

Imran reiterated that he holds responsible “three men for the attack” on his long march container. PTI Chairman said that he has every right to have them nominated in the FIR.

“I fully believe that these three have done this (attack) through a conspiracy. It’s my right [to register case]. I’m the leader of the biggest political party and ex-PM and if I can’t get his name in the FIR then I ask what [rights can be expected] for the nation and for the common man?”

Imran welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to request Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate his allegations over the attack on his container during the long march. However, he said that a “free and fair probe cannot take place as those he holds responsible control all the agencies.” “How can we have an impartial and fair investigation? It cant happen. That’s why I asked them to resign so the investigation can be fair.”

However, the Islamabad Police says that action will be taken against individuals who demonstrate in the capital without permission from the government.