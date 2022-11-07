IHC directs PTI, Islamabad admn to resolve long march NOC issue

On Monday, during the hearing of a petition filed by the PTI against the Islamabad administration’s denial to grant permission to hold a rally/sit-in in the federal capital, the Islamabad High Court directed both parties to resolve the NOC issue, otherwise, the court would look into it.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the main petition filed by the PTI seeking permission to hold its rally in Islamabad.

A miscellaneous petition was also filed by the Islamabad administration apprising the court that it could not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to stage its rally/sit-in keeping in view the security situation and threat to Imran’s life that might endanger the lives of other people participating in his long march.

The court on the ICT administration petition issued a notice to the PTI.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired of the state counsel whether he had submitted some petition.

The prosecutor informed the court that the PTI’s petition was no longer valid because the proposed dates for organizing its long march had already lapsed. He requested the court to reject the PTI plea for staging a rally and sit-in.

Justice Farooq remarked that a tragic incident happened during the PTI long march, so it would be appropriate that they should be given some time.

The judge recommended the parties to sit together and resolve their dispute otherwise the court would look into it.

After this, the court adjourned the hearing till Friday.

On the other hand, the Punjab Inspector General has been ordered by the Supreme Court to register a first information report into the attack on PTI leader Imran Khan in Wazirabad within 24 hours.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the apex court would take suo motu notice if the FIR was not registered.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandia remarked that the court will take action if anybody interferes with the process of registration of the case.