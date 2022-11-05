Tobacco export increases 74% in Q1

The export of tobacco from the country has witnessed an increase of 74.66 percent during the first three months of the financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported tobacco worth US $13.798 million during July-September (2022-23) as compared to the export of US $7.900 million during July-September (2021-22), showing a growth of 74.66 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, tobacco export also rose by 93.35 percent from 3,096 metric tons to 5,986 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the tobacco export increased by 29.39 percent during the month of September 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The tobacco exports in September 2022 were recorded at US $3.500 million against the export of $2.705 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco however witnessed a decline of 34.96 percent in September 2022 as compared to $5.381 million in August 2022.