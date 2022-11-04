EU members call on AJK PM to discuss latest IIOJK’s situation

A two-member European Parliament delegation visited the AJK capital and called on Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, here, on Thursday.

The members were Juvin Herve and Virginie Joron, who held the meeting with AJK PM, in his office, and discussed the latest situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The senior Minster Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Minister for Forest Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Chairman Inspection Commission Raja Mansoor Khan, AJK Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar, Principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kiyani,Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr.Syed Asif Hussain and Secretary Services Raja Pervez were present on the occasion.

Talking to delegation, the Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that India was constantly involved in gross human rights violation in IIJOK against unarmed common citizens, adding that after scraping the Article 370 and 35-A which had abrogated the special status of the occupied valley, from its constitution, on August 5, 2019, the Indian government since then was engaged to snatch all the basic human rights given to Kashmiri people.

The AJK PM also deplored Indian attempt to change the demography of occupied Kashmir, issuing domiciles and state to non-state residents belonging to India in a bid to convert the majority Muslim state into a minority. The AJK premier said that Indian occupied forces were martyring the Kashmiri people on daily bases and destroying their residential houses and properties by using bulldozers.