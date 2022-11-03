ILO, PWF roll out emergency employment project in Sindh

After launching a “rapid infrastructure rehabilitation” project for the flood-affected people in Hanna Orak Balochistan, International Labour Organisation (ILO) is supporting the Government of Pakistan in rolling out an emergency employment project now in Jamshoro Sindh.

The project would be delivered through Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) and would generate around 5,000 person days of employment for the people of Manjhand, said a press release issued by ILO on Tuesday. Sindh and Balochistan are among the provinces which are hardest hit by recent devastating floods. In a rapid assessment done by the ILO, 50 per cent of employment has been lost or disrupted in Sindh, topping all other provinces. This employment disruption and loss is mostly in the agriculture sector and other informal parts of the economy. Women working in the agriculture sector are further disadvantaged because of the floods.

Sajid Hussain Turi, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and HRD lauded the ILO for its immediate response to the crisis caused by the floods, saying rapid infrastructure rehabilitation is “not only a means to injecting cash” by bringing people back to work but also a way of ensuring that “dignity of people is respected in the process of recovery and reconstruction”.