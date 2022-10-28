PTI’s Long March begins from Lahore after hours-long delay

PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan on Friday began his party’s long march from Lahore, asserting that his march is not for politics but rather it is for Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom).

However, his Azadi March was way beyond its schedule as it started hours after the scheduled time of 11:00 am.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan reached Liberty Chowk to start his Long March from Lahore after 3:00 pm.

Addressing the crowd at Liberty Chowk, former prime minister Imran Khan said, “Its only aim is to free my nation and turn Pakistan into a free country.”

“The time has come to start the journey for haqiqi azadi (real freedom).”

The PTI chief said he keeps quiet for the sake of the country and the institutions as he did not want to “damage” Pakistan. Khan added that he was not an “absconder” like PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — who keeps mum in Pakistan, but speaks against institutions abroad.

“I will not go abroad. I will live and die here. I only want transparent elections. My people should decide who will rule the country,” he added.

لاہور کا فیصلہ – حقیقی آزادی منزل ہماری #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/jgMTagglem — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022

The PTI supporters are holding party flags and wearing dresses depicting party flag colours. Different rallies from across the city would join the main procession and then they would start their march to other cities.

After gathering at Liberty Chowk, the marchers will trudge through Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Mozang, Data Darbar and then head to Azadi Chowk. And tomorrow (Saturday), the marchers will hit GT Road to start their journey toward Islamabad.

کچھ ہی دیر میں انشاللہ ایک زندہ قوم کا نظارہ پوری دنیا دیکھے گی۔ اس ملک کو اس کے عوام کی حوالے واپس کرنا ہو گا۔۔آزاد کرنا ہو گا۔ pic.twitter.com/o9L9BXZo1r — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 28, 2022

The march is expected to enter Islamabad on November 4 after passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi. Imran along with his supporters is expected to stage a sit-in in the federal capital against the Shehbaz-led coalition government after the end of the long march.

This will be Imran Khan’s second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year. Since his government’s removal, Imran is demanding fresh elections.

Taking a jibe at her predecessor, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the nation has rejected the “bloody march” and refused to become a “slave” of the “foreign funded fitna”.

قوم نے آئین شکن فارن فنڈڈ فتنہ کا غلام بننے سے انکارکرتے ہوئے #خونی_مارچ_نامنظور مسترد کردیا ہے۔نوجوان توشہ خانہ چور ، فرح گوگی، بشری بی بی کے نظام پہ ڈاکوں کے محافظ نہیں بن سکتے۔عوام نے فتنے کی ہوس اور اقتدارکی بھینٹ چڑھنے سے انکار کر دیا ہے https://t.co/EIadTFiRj7 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) October 28, 2022

On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not be allowed to enter the Red Zone in Islamabad at any cost. The government would deploy the army under Article 245 of the Constitution and the marching protesters would be contained at all the entry points to the capital.