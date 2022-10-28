Rana Sana warns of swift action if PTI’s long marchers break law

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday warned the long marchers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of severe consequences if they broke the law.

“No group will be allowed to march on Islamabad. So severe will be the consequences that no one will think of doing that again,” he stated.

“Such riots destroy the country. This thing will destroy the state,” he emphasized.

“If the long march remains within the boundary of the law, we will fulfill our responsibility,” he pledged.

“If the FIR against Arshad Sharif caused his escape from the country, [then] he fled the country under the duress of Imran Khan. We will consider all these things while investigating his murder,” he maintained.