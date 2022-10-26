Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has announced to resume Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme in the next few days.

The HEC chairman made the announcement while speaking with journalists in Karachi.

With assistance from Microsoft and other international organizations, the HEC will also launch a programme for online courses for students in Pakistan’s universities, the chairman further disclosed.

The announcement comes after the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) announced to resume its landmark Prime Minister Laptop Scheme under the Youth Development Initiatives.

According to HEC sources, a budget of Rs10bn was allocated for the scheme and laptops will be provided to students of BS, Masters, MPhil, PhD, and Undergraduate (with a limited number).

The government also established a committee under the supervision of the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad which will finalize all the matters including criteria and others.

The 14-member committee includes the Executive Director of HEC, Additional Finance Secretary (Budget) Government of Pakistan, a Member Planning and Development Division, Science and Technology, Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab, Secretary Higher Education Department Sindh, Secretary Higher Education Department Balochistan, Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a representative from National Information Technology Board (NITB), Secretary Higher Education Department Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Representative of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and others.