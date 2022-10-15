Teachers can become real change agents in our society: HEC

Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed on Friday emphasized the significance of teachers’ contribution for a holistic development of Pakistani society and urged the teaching community to become proactive in bringing the much-needed behavioral change for country’s real progress. Addressing the closing ceremony of the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) for participants of Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs Programme (IPFP) held at HEC Islamabad, he highlighted how the Western world transformed in the preceding centuries due to the effective role played by their teachers and the educational institutions.

As many as 21 PhD Fellows from all over Pakistan attended the Cohort-II of NFDP 2022. The programme has been designed in 10 core modules related to teaching, academic research and professional practices. Successful fellows are placed in public sector higher education institutions for a period of one year. The Chairman said, “It is unfortunate that we, as Muslims, have forgotten the message of our Prophet (SAW) about the importance of knowledge and learning.

I have a firm belief that the positive and constructive role of our teachers and religious scholars can change the fate of our nation.” Highlighting the critical role of higher education institutions to integrate with the society, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed told the participants that they are the chosen ones for a very noble cause. “I request you to become the real change agents and set the direction of our youth for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan. No doubt you must excel in your respective disciplines, but as teachers your prime focus should be the personal and professional development of your students who will become the future of Pakistan.”

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Adviser (Academics, Curriculum and NAHE) HEC highlighted the importance of NFDP and advised the participants to gain maximum benefits from what they have learned during this programme. Chohan emphasized the significance of skillful and well-equipped teachers for improving the quality and standards of higher education. Representatives of NFDP participants thanked HEC for organizing this programme which, they said, will not only help them in setting clear goals for themselves but has also given them an orientation about best teaching and learning practices.