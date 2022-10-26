Kubra Khan gives 5 tips for healthy bones

Kubra Khan gives 5 tips to healthy bones

Actor Kubra Khan said she felt that speaking about health struggles has become taboo. She said: “I’ve realized that sharing your struggles with others helps encourage yourself and many more to take the initiative for betterment.”

“This World Osteoporosis Day, I’m grateful that I got the opportunity to discuss my journey in finally realizing I needed to step up for my health and future,” writes Kubra.

“I hope my story encourages you to steup up as well,” she said.

Worldwide, one in three women and one in five men aged 50 years and over will suffer an osteoporotic fracture. Osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and fragile, so that they break easily – even as a result of a minor fall, a bump, a sneeze, or a sudden movement. Fractures caused by osteoporosis can be life-threatening and a major cause of pain and long-term disability.

5 tips to healthy bones

Exercise regularly – keep your bones and muscles moving. Weight-bearing, muscle-strengthening and balance-training exercises are best.

Ensure your diet is rich in bone-healthy nutrients. Calcium, vitamin D and protein are the most important for bone health. Safe exposure to sunshine will help you get enough vitamin D.

Avoid negative lifestyle habits. Maintain a healthy body weight, avoid smoking and excessive drinking.

Find out whether you have risk factors. Bring these to your doctor’s attention, especially if you’ve had a previous fracture, have a family history of osteoporosis, or take specific medications that affect bone health.

Get tested and treated if needed. If you’re at high risk you will likely need medication and lifestyle changes to help protect yourself against fractures.