Kubra Khan’s picture from London Nahi Jaunga set goes viral

Actor Kubra Khan’s picture from the set of the much-anticipated film London Nahi Jaunga is going viral on social media.

Kubra Khan will play a leading role in London Nahi Jaunga which will be released by ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Six Sigma Plus Productions.

The viral picture sees her sitting on a horse. She wrote a catchy caption on the post.

“Choudery Jameel! Maine chori karli hai Ghori aapki, ab London Kaise jaogey?!” the caption read.

“Choudery Jameel : Jhahaz pe jhalli

“Me : ??????”

Mehwish Hayat – who will also be seen in the film – commented, “Maine vi saaath Le chalo”

The film, directed by Nadeem Baig (Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani), stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

The star-studded movie has been written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi).

ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Six Sigma Plus have previously produced some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing movies including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2. London Nahi Jaunga will release on Eidul Azha.