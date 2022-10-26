85pc children with blood cancer curable if treated early: expert

Terming blood cancer a curable disease, Senior Paediatric Oncologist Dr Riaz Khan here on Tuesday said that 85 percent of children with blood cancer could be cured if the fatal disease was detected and treated at an early stage. Talking to APP, he said that September was observed as “Blood and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month” in the world including Pakistan in which information about its causes, treatment and prevention was disseminated through different stakeholders and communication channels to eradicate it.