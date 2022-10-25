Aliza Sultan shares pictures of bruises after Feroze Khan hit her

Actor Feroze Khan and his wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan filed for divorce in September. The two are currently dealing with the necessary legal proceedings and were even spotted outside of Karachi Court recently.

Now Aliza’s pictures from the court hearing have gone viral on social media. The mother-of-two presented evidence in court.

It is to be notified that in the recent court proceeding of Feroze Khan’s case, Alizeh came up with solid proofs. The court also allowed Feroze to meet his kids twice a week but on certain conditions of submitting his passport to the court.

Netizens have expressed their support to Aliza for sharing such vulnerable moments, publicly.

In her public statement, Aliza Sultan Khan wrote, “Our marriage of four years was utter chaos. In addition to continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmailing, and degradation at my husband’s hands. After careful consideration, I have reached the sad conclusion that I cannot spend my whole life in this horrific manner. The welfare and well-being of my children have played a significant role in this decision. I do not want them to grow up in a toxic, unhealthy, and violent household. I’m afraid that their mental development and approach to life would be negatively impacted by exposure to such a hostile environment. No kid should ever have to grow up feeling violence to be a normal part of relationships. I would rather teach them that no wounds are too deep to be healed, no scars too shameful to be concealed at the cost of one’s safety.”

However, according to Galaxy Lollywood, Alizay revealed in the court that Feroze used to hit her a lot and even put a gun on her head once to traumatize her.

Aliza also requested that Feroze should pay one lac per month, for each child. Since her son studies in an expensive private school and her daughter is a newborn, so just her milk and diaper expenditure is unaffordable for her as she doesn’t work. However, Feroze refused to pay the required amount and stated that he can only provide her with twenty thousand for both children, instead of 2 lacs.