Tiffany’s new eyewear campaign starring Paul Walker’s daughter

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, became the face of the new eyewear campaign by Tiffany & Co.

On Instagram, the 23-year-old shared a photo from the eyewear campaign. She can be seen wearing a pair of chic butterfly-framed sunglasses with gold-accented temple tips. She complemented the look with a lace-strapped to. As for the accessories, the young model wore some diamond-studded gold bracelets, studs, and a modern ring. Her makeup channeled a vintage look with matching bright nail polish and lipstick.

Snapped by photographer Alasdair McLellan, the model held a sparkling drink in her hand.

The brand also shared a clip of the campaign. It further glimpsed into a pair of classic brown sunglasses and a sleek, black pair of eyeglasses donned by Meadow.

The renowned jewellery brand captioned the post, “All eyes on @meadowwalker. Contemporary, elegant and crafted in Italy, our new sunglasses and optical styles boldly reinvent the Tiffany HardWear jewelry collection. Link in bio. #TiffanyHardWear #TiffanyEyewear #TiffanyAndCo.” (sic)

Meadow revealed on Instagram at the time that she starred in Proenza Schouler’s Pre-Fall 2021 campaign, writing in the caption, “I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me. Thank you Jack and Lazaro @proenzaschouler and @bertmartirosyan for trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world. Thank you to my @dnamodels family for guiding me every step of the way.”

She had donned a flared-leg pantsuit adorned with gold and white buttons and bell sleeves in one campaign photo and a brown leather dress featuring a pleated bodice in a second.