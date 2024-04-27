Pakistan rejects provocative claims by Indian leaders on IIOJK

Pakistan rejected on Friday provocative statements and claims by Indian leaders on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that a surge in such statements has been witnessed recently.

The Foreign Office rejected all unwarranted claims that pose threats to regional peace and stability and urged Indian politicians to cease the practice of dragging Pakistan into their internal discourse aimed at gaining electoral advantage.

FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that despite Indian rhetoric and assertions, IIOJK remained an internationally recognized disputed territory as the UN Security Council’s resolutions clearly outlined that the will of the Kashmiri people would determine final status through a free plebiscite.

“India would be wise to help implement those resolutions instead of harbouring delusion of grandeur,” she remarked. The spokesperson also condemned the ongoing vilification, stigmatization, and victimization of Muslims and other minorities in India.

To a question during the weekly briefing, Spokesperson Baloch said currently, there was no back channel diplomacy going on between Pakistan and India to normalize bilateral trade.

The FO stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to attend a special meeting of the World Economic Forum on “Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development” in Riyadh on April 28-29. Baloch informed the media that the prime minister, accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, would travel to the kingdom at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab. She added that the high-level participation in the forum would provide an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s priorities in global health architecture, inclusive growth, regional collaboration, and balance between growth and energy consumption, besides interacting with the participating world leaders and heads of international organizations.

The prime minister will also visit Gambia to attend the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference under the slogan “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development,” on May 4-5, 2024 in Banjul, the capital city of Gambia. The OIC summit is being held at a critical time when the Israeli atrocities in Gaza continued unabated where the Muslim world leaders will deliberate on the situation in Palestine.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz would express Pakistan’s grave concern on genocide in Gaza, advocate for their right to self-determination, and the imperative of solidarity, besides deliberate on Islamophobia, terrorism, and the challenges faced by the world, particularly the Muslim world.

The premier will also hold bilateral meetings with Muslim leaders.

The OIC Summit will be preceded by the preparatory meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers on May 2-3 to be attended by Foreign Minister Dar, who will also hold bilateral meetings.

Apprising the media regarding the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, she said during the interactions, both sides agreed to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation, turn borders into borders of ‘peace and cooperation’, fast-track the negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement, and release prisoners.

Asked about the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project, she said it was discussed during President Raisi’s visit and also featured in the joint statement. She said Pakistan had significant energy needs and was exploring options for its import.

She added Pakistan had noted the statements from the US authorities about the Pakistan-Iran trade deal and was engaged with the US and discussed all aspects of the energy needs.

She told the media that a high-level delegation of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) led by Chairman Luo Zhaohui visited Pakistan and met Prime Minister Shehbaz and other leadership wherein both sides agreed to accelerate the projects being executed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Highlighting the situation in Gaza and the discovery of two mass graves, Spokesperson Baloch called for an investigation and fixing of responsibility for Israeli war crimes, immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of the siege, and unhindered access to humanitarian aid.