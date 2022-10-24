5-day anti polio campaign to start today in Balochistan

Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Balochistan, Zahid Shah said that the five-day anti-polio campaign would start from Monday (October-24) in 426 union councils of 19 districts of the province.

He expressed these views in his statement issued here on Sunday said that during the five-day anti-polio campaign over 1.7 million children up to five years of age would be administered polio drops in the districts.

“Around 6,820 teams would be assigned to administer polio drops to children during the campaign”, he mentioned.

He further said that foolproof security to be provided to all the staff during the campaign on which Balochistan Levies, Police and FC jawans would be deployed in order to control any untoward situation during drive.