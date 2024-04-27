Retail volume sales of cigarettes decreases

The retail volume sales of cigarettes decreased in Pakistan due to higher taxes and awareness amongst cigarette consumers of the potential health risks caused due to smoking, studies have revealed. According to the Euro monitor report the retail volume sales decreased by 1% in 2022, resulting in the sale of 60 billion sticks annually, the sale was set to decrease by 2% over the forecast period to 55 billion sticks. Euro monitor further said Pakistan Tobacco Company was the leading player in 2022, with a retail volume share of 71% in the market. The report said following the ban on advertising tobacco products in Pakistan, and in the wake of the COVID-19 experience, there is an increasing awareness among consumers of the potential health risks of smoking tobacco actively and passively, individually or in any social setting. Pakistan’s commitment to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) underscores the importance of a unified pricing system for cigarettes to regulate the industry effectively and discourage consumption. The WHO advocates for robust tax measures to reduce tobacco consumption, citing the effectiveness of a 10% increase in tobacco prices typically leads to a 4% decrease in overall tobacco consumption in high-income countries and up to an 8% decrease in low- and middle-income countries.