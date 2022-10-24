Pakistan, KSA to strengthen economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will go on an official visit to Riyadh, KSA on October 24 (today), a statement issued by the Foreign Office said on Monday.

The statement said that the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman invited PM Shehbaz to visit the kingdom.

During his stay in Riyadh, the PM will hold consultations with the Saudi crown prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field.

“The prime minister will also attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit,” read the statement.

KSA crown prince to visit Pakistan in November

The visit comes after it was reported that Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman will undertake a trip to Pakistan this November.

The prince was invited by PM Shehbaz in a recent telephonic conversation between the two. The leaders discussed important subjects of mutual interest and the flood situation in Pakistan.

It would be the first visit by the crown prince after the change of government in Pakistan in April this year. The crown prince will have discussions on bilateral, regional and international subjects of mutual interest with the host leadership.