Eco-friendly Ravi City to open up opportunities for Pakistan

Modern cities around the globe have become major economic growth engines turning into magnets for talent hunt and investment by generating a major chunk of global gross domestic product (GDP).

Contrary to thickly populated cities developed without proper planning, modern cities provide ample socio-economic opportunities to millions of marginalized people to pull them out of extreme poverty.

On the other hand, ill-planned cities, lacking proper infrastructure, pose tremendous challenges like income gaps, environmental degradation, congestion and traffic jams, deteriorating hygiene, and extra burden on civic amenities.

The mass migration from rural to urban areas in recent years has increased the need for smart and well-planned cities manifold. Therefore, keeping in view this challenge, the government for the first time initiated a project in the public sector to meet the growing residential needs in Lahore.

Ravi River Front was envisaged on the same lines not only to develop a modern settlement but also to restore the habitat and environment of areas adjoining River Ravi, polluted by sewage.

Over the period, besides contamination, the water table had fallen at a faster pace due to the rapid population influx to Lahore and there was a dire need for an environment-friendly project.

“Water table in Lahore is going down at a rate of 2.6 to 3 feet annually and this is alarming,” WWF-Pakistan expert on water quality Sohail Naqvi said. “Lakhodair area in premises of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) is most affected in terms of environmental degradation and underground water contamination,” he added.

Ravi River Front project has been planned to ensure cleaner water and environment for people by installing water treatment and storage systems, artificial lakes and barrages, and a massive plantation by employing the latest techniques.

“This is the first project in the country’s history featuring the qualities of a Knowledge, Commercial, Medical, Innovation, Tourism, and Sports City,” said a noted civil engineer Umer Farooq. “It also features as an eco-friendly fortress of digital and technological advancements.”

“Be it economic activity, energy generation, research and development, medical, education, or cultural activity, this city will employ the most advanced methods to revolutionize the cultural, environmental, and socio-economic landscape of the region,” Umer added.

This dream city is not just a housing scheme but a residential and cultural project to build a city to restore natural water resources and environment. Chahar Bagh is the first residential initiative of the RUDA, meaning “four gardens”, that consists of commercial complexes and cutting-edge mixed-use. Exclusive villas, skyrises, mid-rises, condominiums, apartment buildings, and commercial complexes make it the first of its kind.

“We have planned world class river works and barrages on River Ravi,” said RUDA CEO Imran Amin. “These projects will help minimize flood damages while lakes planned for the project would raise the water table of Lahore city.”

Additionally, the Rakh Jhok Forest cover will be upgraded to the status of a National Park to promote tourism and aquatic life, he said.

“In recent reports River Ravi has been declared as one of the most poisonous rivers. Therefore, we shall install water treatment plant for disseminating cleaner water through its course,” Amin said.

The project will have 46-kilometer river-front and an amalgamation of natural beauty, construction masterpieces, eco-friendly tourism, business hub and cultural and educational settlements.

Despite that creators and executors of this project often boast of its magnanimity, people from other strata of society raise questions on its legality, land acquiring mechanism as well as utilizing vast tract of agriculture land for the purpose.

“This 46-kilometer long real estate is being constructed on green land on both sides of the River Ravi. This land is not only rich for agricultural production but also the only food basket in Northern Lahore, providing vegetables to residents,” remarked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmad.

He raised questions on land acquiring mechanism and blamed RUDA for forcibly acquiring farmlands from farmers, destroying crops on hundreds of acres of land in Ferozewala area.

Mian Marghoob also claimed that former premier Imran Khan had been pushing the Punjab government to take possession of land on very low price, by using force and arms.

Many videos had been shared on the social media by the victims, who alleged that private contractors with their security guards were taking possession of their land in Ferozewala area.

“The farmers and land owners affected by this project would launch protest this month against RUDA,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a landlord in the area. “This is super green landscape providing vegetables to entire Lahore. We have decided not to allow anyone to acquire our lands forcibly.”

He said the Supreme Court, in its verdict, has clearly directed RUDA not to use any force or machinery against anyone to surrender their land to the government.

It is worth mentioning that Lahore High Court (LHC), on Jan 25, had declared the project as violating certain laws including absence of master-plan and acquisition of land against the rules.

However, on Jan 30, the Supreme Court of Pakistan suspended the LHC verdict, giving RUDA conditional permission to work on the land where compensation had already been paid to its owners.

Commenting on this situation, RUDA CEO Imran Amin said, rights of growers would not be violated and they would be paid for their land well in time through a fixed package. “RUDA has so far paid 70 percent payments to land owners through the Revenue Board of Punjab. We are also ready to consider their suggestions and address their apprehensions.”