Marri pays homage to Nusrat Bhutto on 11th death anniversary

Federal Minister and spokesperson for PPPP Shazia Marri here on Sunday paid homage to Madr-e-Jamhoriat Nusrat Bhutto on her 11th death anniversary, being observed on Sunday (today).

She said, ‘Today, we pay homage to Madr-e-Jamhoriat Nusrat Bhutto on her role in the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy.’ Shazia Marri said that the sacrifices of the Madr-e-Jamhoriat were unforgettable. She said that Nusrat Bhutto always stood shoulder to shoulder with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his political journey.

She further said that the Madr-e-Jamhoriat bravely coped with the dictators and took forward the mission of Shaheed Bhutto. PPP observes 11th death anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto: The Pakistan People’s Party observed the 11th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the wife of party’s founder chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, across the country with zeal on Sunday. The PPP Central Punjab leaders paid rich tribute to Nusrat Bhutto over her services and sacrifices for democracy in the country. PPP Lahore President Ch Aslam Gill said that democracy in the country was a result of Nusrat Bhutto’s struggle and sacrifices. He said that her struggle against a dictator was commendable.

PPP Lahore General Secretary Jamil Manj and Information Secretary Faiza Malik also paid homage to Nusrat Bhutto and said it was struggle of the PPP’s leadership that the nation now was enjoying democracy. They said that sacrifices of Nusrat Bhutto would be remembered forever.