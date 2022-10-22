Faisal Javed and six other PTI leaders booked over violent protests

On Saturday, Islamabad police booked PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed on the charges of vandalism in the wake of protests over former prime minister Imran Khan’s disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Toshakhana reference.

In reaction to the ECP decision, PTI workers took to the streets on Friday to protest over the decision against their party chief.

Clashes erupted between the police and PTI workers in Islamabad mainly at Faizabad.

A terror case was registered on the state’s behalf at I-9 Police Station against PTI leaders including Amir Kayani, Qayyum Abbasi, Senator Faisal Javed, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Umar Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi and Raja Majid were booked under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The FIR was registered under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offense committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad was also arrested on Friday along with his two police guards by the capital police over an alleged firing incident outside the ECP office.

The Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified PTI chairman Imran Khan for five years under Article 63(i)(iii) for submitting a false statement in the Toshakhana reference on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Imran Khan challenged the ECP’s verdict declaring him disqualified in the Toshakhana reference in the Islamabad High Court.