Toshakhana reference: CEC says Imran still MNA as per ECP records

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, while hearing the Toshakhana reference against former premier Imran Khan, on Thursday observed that the PTI chief was still a member of the National Assembly as per the documents of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“It is repeatedly said that the ECP is not accepting resignations. Show [any proof] if former deputy speaker [Qasim Suri] sent any resignations,” the CEC stated during the proceedings on Thursday.

The reference was filed against the former premier by the coalition government, for not sharing details of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their alleged sale. The Election Commission directed the petitioners to provide copies of the reference and other relevant documents to the PTI lawyer.

The reference against Imran was filed by MNA Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha to CEC Raja, carrying signatures of lawmakers Agha Hassan Baloch, Salahudeen Ayubi, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Rafiullah Agha and Saad Waseem Sheikh. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is confident Imran Khan is going to be disqualified in the reference as they say he has not declared in his assets the amount he received from the alleged sale of state gifts.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that Imran Khan could be disqualified by the same principle that was applied in the case of Nawaz Sharif, who faces a lifelong bar on holding public office.

Ranajha said that Imran Khan used to tell his opponents to provide a money trail for their assets, but the time had come when he was required to produce receipts.