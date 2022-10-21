Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Varsity Games entered into a sensational phases wherein in Women Badminton competition, the teams of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Islamia College University Peshawar, Hazara University Mansehra and Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan took berth into the semi-finals being played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsaddaon on Friday.

The quarter-final competition of women’s badminton was played in which four teams qualified for the semi-finals.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sania Safi was the special guest along with District Sports Officer Charsadda Tahsinullah Khan. Provincial General Secretary Badminton Association Amjad Khan, Coaches Bushra, Miss Nosheen Khan, international coaches Hayat Ullah, Nadeem and others were also present.

The second quarter-final was played between Islamia College University Peshawar and Agriculture University Peshawar, in which Islamia College University Peshawar won by 2-3. The score was 21-19, 21-17 and 21-17. In the third quarter-final, Hazara University Mansehra defeated Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, Swabi 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-17.

Similarly, in the last quarter-final match, the team of Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan managed to reach the semi-finals by defeating Women University Swabi by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-16 and 21-19.

Women Volleyball has entered the final stage. In the matches played at Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Sheringal Upper Dir team defeated Peshawar University 3-1, the score was 25-21, 21-25, 25-23 and 25-20.

In the second match played between Women University Mardan and Bannu University in which Mardan University won 3-0, the score was 25-23, 25-22 and 25-23 while Islamia College University won against Khyber Medical University, the score was 3-1, the score was 22-25, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-20, Hazara University Mansehra students secured victory against Women University Mardan by 3-1, the score was 21-25, 25-23, 27-25 and 25-22. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Sheringal team was beaten by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 3-1, the score was 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-22. Similarly, the Women University Swabi defeated University of Haripur 3-0 with score of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-21, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar defeated University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar defeated University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar by 3-0, the score was 25-21, 25-23 and 25-22.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Professor Dr. Safia Ahmed graced the occasion as chief guest along with Director Sports Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Deputy Director Sports Benazir University Peshawar Miss Mariyyah Samin Jan