Sedition case against Gill adjourned till Nov 3

A local court of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned hearing till November 3 in a sedition case against the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill. The hearing was adjourned due to a pending bail petition of a co-accused in the same case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the sedition case against Gill. During the course of proceedings, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi argued that one accused had filed the bail petition in this case. He said that he could tell the hearing date of that case after checking it. The defence lawyer said that the accused had to arrive from different cities to appear before the court. He prayed the court to grant the accused exemption from appearance. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till November 3.