FA/F.Sc/ICS Intermediate Part 2 results announced by BISE Lahore

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has declared the results for the Intermediate Part-II Annual Examination 2022 today.

The candidates can check the results here https://www.biselahore.com/

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced Inter results.

BISE Lahore announces schedule for inter part-II annual exams

The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the admissions schedule for the annual examination for inter-part II.

Candidates are advised to send their admission forms until 2nd November with a single fee.

According to the BISE Lahore, the intermediate part II annual examination will start on 1st December.

Following November 2, admission forms can be sent till November 7 with a double fee, moreover, entries with triple fees can be sent by November 10.

However, no admission form will be facilitated after 10th November as per board officials.

On the other hand, the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination will be announced tomorrow at 10 am.

Read More: Students from flood-hit areas to get 2-semester fee deferral

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said the students from flood-affected areas, enrolled at public and private universities, would get fee deferral for two semesters to mitigate their problems.

He said all public and private universities were working to facilitate people of the flood-hit areas, adding that veterinary universities had also been directed to support livestock in these devastated areas. “We are also working out a proper plan for compensating the universities in the flood-hit areas.”

The HEC chairman said: “Since technology and education are interlinked, we have to opt for policy to promote technology in the education sector of the country. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea of smart classrooms and technology did help in continuing the educational process sans any pause.

“In the coming years, due to revolution in the IT sector, we will not have a formal need of buildings, and rather phones will be sufficient for acquiring and disseminating education. The future education will be online and there would be lab practices through virtual simulations.

“We will adopt optimum world practices to ensure quality education through online and latest technology, and around 10 to 15 percent budget allocation is mandatory for each university for distance education system, which will be increased to 50% after some time with a proper plan and consultation of all private and public universities.”