SC hears contempt plea against Imran today

The Supreme Court has fixed the contempt petition filed against former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan by the Ministry of Interior for hearing on Thursday. A five-member larger bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would take up the contempt matter against Imran Khan on October 20. The federal government through the interior ministry had approached the Supreme Court for initiating contempt of court proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan for violating its May 25 order wherein the PTI was restricted from holding its Azadi March near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad. However, Imran and his supporters made their way towards D-Chowk.

Funding case: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action in the prohibited funding case as per law and adjourned the hearing of PTI leaders’ petition against their arrests till October 27. Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi. Petitioners’ lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, Barrister Ali Gohar and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal appeared before the court. At the outset of hearing, the additional attorney general pleaded the court to grant him some time for preparation as he had yet to receive the copy of the petition. Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the people should not be arrested in such a way. The people had to approach the courts when the cases were prepared against them in that way. The governments might change but the institutions would remain the same. Consequently, the court adjourned the case.