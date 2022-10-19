Four militants killed in joint operation in Kharan

At least four militants were killed in a joint operation of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) with other law enforcement agencies in Kharan area of Balochistan on Tuesday. According to a CTD spokesman, acting on tip off, the law enforcement agencies conducted a joint raid at a place when they were fired at by the militants. Four militants were killed in retaliation and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The CTD spokesman said that the militants were involved in the attacks on the Nushki Frontier Corps (FC) camp and other areas of the province. Further investigation was underway.