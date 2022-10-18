President reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate poverty

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate all forms of poverty, said the country would continue to take the required measures for people’s prosperity and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The president, in his message to the nation on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, annually observed on October 17, said the poverty was, in fact, the violation of basic human rights.

He said the floods and other natural calamities were among the major factors causing the poverty. Due to the recent floods in Pakistan, there was also a risk of rise in poverty ratio in the country. He said Pakistan would continue to abide by the principles of poverty alleviation, and protection of earth and environment. The president said the climate change had aggravated the problems, confronting the developing countries like Pakistan. He said in wake of the floods, the international community should realize its responsibilities.

President Alvi said Pakistan had initiated multiple programmes for poverty eradication like National Rural Support Programme, Benazir Income Support Programme, Ehsaas Programme and Sehat Card. The country would also continue to take more measures for poverty reduction in future, he added.

He said besides providing food, employment, health, housing and justice, it was also equally essential to ensure people’s inclusion in the politics and their empowerment in order to eradicate poverty.